Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman Sells 3,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $55,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,764. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,697,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.