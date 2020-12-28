South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 11199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMC. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in South Mountain Merger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 656,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC)

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

