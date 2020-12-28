SpaceChain (SPC) Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $1,631.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 471,757,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,681,065 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.