SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.24

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 100,435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,981,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,445 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,264,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,110 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.