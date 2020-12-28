Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$29.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,210. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75. Spin Master Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$700.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.0460553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

