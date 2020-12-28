Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

