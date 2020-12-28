Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Tutor Perini worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

