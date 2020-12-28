Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $302,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB opened at $22.25 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.