Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $321,000 in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,491 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $16.16 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

