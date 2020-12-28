Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

ALBO stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

