SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

