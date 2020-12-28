Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.67 ($69.02).

STM opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.51 and its 200 day moving average is €50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46.

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

