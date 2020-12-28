STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 192.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

