Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

STN stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.17. 74,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.02. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$44.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

