State Street Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 25.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

