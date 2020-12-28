State Street Corp Has $1.43 Million Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,303,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 183.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

EARN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.