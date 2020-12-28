State Street Corp Purchases 4,600 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,041,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.