State Street Corp Sells 4,120 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.06% of Orgenesis worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter worth $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Orgenesis stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

