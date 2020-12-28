Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $108.39 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $108.39 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

