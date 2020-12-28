Stellar Price Down 9.8% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $537.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00132574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00169390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,574 coins and its circulating supply is 21,905,716,619 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

