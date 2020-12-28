Stephen Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50.

Stephen Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock opened at C$15.36 on Monday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.81.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

