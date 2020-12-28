Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,939 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baozun by 67.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

