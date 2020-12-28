Storj (STORJ) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Storj has a market cap of $65.14 million and $23.16 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00297992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.83 or 0.02133272 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,098,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

