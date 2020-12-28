StormX (STMX) Market Cap Tops $18.81 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $808,061.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

