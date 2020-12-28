Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.55

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €81.55 ($95.94) and last traded at €80.65 ($94.88), with a volume of 34482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.80 ($93.88).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.93 ($90.50).

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.54.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

