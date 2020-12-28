Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. Equities analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

