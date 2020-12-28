Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

