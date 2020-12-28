Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $66.28 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.