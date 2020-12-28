Strs Ohio Has $577,000 Holdings in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National General were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National General by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

National General stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91. National General Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.