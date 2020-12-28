Strs Ohio Has $586,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 404,757 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 492.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 223.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.