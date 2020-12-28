Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 203,833.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.