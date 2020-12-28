Strs Ohio Sells 9,400 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Brightcove worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCOV opened at $17.64 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $702.18 million, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities upped their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

