Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 420,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

