Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) news, insider David Wilton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Shares of LON SUMO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330 ($4.31). 77,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,600. Sumo Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.12. The firm has a market cap of £558.71 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

