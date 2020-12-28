Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $8,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,591,717 shares of company stock worth $430,551,316.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

