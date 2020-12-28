Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON SDRY traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267.60 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 428,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The company has a market capitalization of £219.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.73).

In other Superdry plc (SDRY.L) news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 91,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,257 shares of company stock valued at $27,393,054.

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

