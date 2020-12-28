Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$12.35. 141,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,170. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.88.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

