SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $473.85 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $473.85 million and $267.82 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00010040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00046400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00306810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.02187035 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 176,412,902 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars.

