suterusu Market Cap Tops $5.72 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One suterusu token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.