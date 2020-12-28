Swarm (SWM) Price Up 33.9% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,085.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.