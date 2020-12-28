Sylo (SYLO) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Sylo has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $111,836.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000168 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io.

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.