Synthetix 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $193.32 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $888.45 million and $193.32 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.