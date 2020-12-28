T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.67

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.67 and last traded at $133.20, with a volume of 9693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

