Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.