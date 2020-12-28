Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.