Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

