Teleflex (TFX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) recently:

12/17/2020 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $435.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $430.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $405.00.

TFX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.48. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,123. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $411.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $551,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 64.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

