Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

VIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. 43,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.