Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 717,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.