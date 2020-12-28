Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 6.5%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,866,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,466,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

