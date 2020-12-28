Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $20.05 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and $30.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.05 or 0.00075046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,706,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,621,427 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

